Call for choral singers

The New Choral Singers are holding auditions for new members. Photo: Joe Smith

One of Malta’s leading choirs is seeking new members, particularly for its tenor and bass sections.

The New Choral Singers have just concluded another successful year, which included performances under the direction of acclaimed conductors Wayne Marshall and Brian Schembri. They have just commenced rehearsals for this year’s programme and are searching for new members who need not have previous choral experience or sight-reading ability, though commitment is paramount.

The choir has a wide and extensive repertoire of both sacred and secular, classical and contemporary music with concerts staged several times a year. The choir has also undertaken tours of the UK and Italy in recent years.

The singers work hard in order to maintain their high musical standards but they also meet together informally to enjoy regular social activities.

Weekly rehearsals are held at the Johann Strauss School of Music in Ħamrun on Wednesdays between 7pm and 9pm.

■ For audition requirements and additional information, contact Adrian Sammut on 7982 6158 or Angèle Caruana on 7970 6689 or send an e-mail to [email protected].