Another live National Theatre performance

Gemma Arterton stars in the National Theatre production of Shaw’s Saint Joan. Photo: Jack Sain

Gemma Arterton stars in Saint Joan, George Bernard Shaw’s classic play screening live tonight in Valletta as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme.

Joan is a daughter, a farm girl, a visionary, patriot, king-whisperer, soldier, leader, victor, icon, radical, witch, heretic, saint, martyr and woman.

The play follows the life, choices and trial of a young country girl who declared a bloody mission to drive the English away from France. As one of the first Protestants and nationalists, she threatens the very fabric of the feudal hierarchical society, including the Catholic Church, all over Europe.

“She has the right mix of shining purity and grim determination,” The Guardian writes of Arterton’s performance. “...Arterton brings out Joan’s obduracy and is at her considerable best in the scene where she puts both clerics and military commanders in their place and equates her own loneliness with that of God.”

The National Theatre production taking place at the Donmar Warehouse in London is directed by Josie Rourke and also stars Matt Bradock, Richard Cant and Niall Buggy, among others.

■ The live screening is taking place today at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 8pm. Encore performances are scheduled for March 16 and 30. The production is certified suitable for those aged 12 and over.

For more information, visit kreattivita.org.