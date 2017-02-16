Announcements

BILOCCA. On February 13, ANTHONY PAUL passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 104, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Celebrating his long life are his son Anthony and his wife Myriam and his two daughters Julie and her husband Alfred Bajada, and Freda and her husband Robert Ebejer, his eight grandchildren Finian, Efrem, Niki, and Ives and their wives Julie, Katya, Cristina and Chiara, Roderick and his wife Sharon, Konrad and Ingrid, Mariella and Helena and their husbands Fatih Erdogan and Jesmond Manicaro, together with his 16 great-grandchildren, his sister Lucia, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, including the Carmelite Community. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 17 for Fgura parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family express gratitude to the staff of CareMalta at the Żejtun residence for their dedication and care.

CACHIA. On February 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JULIEN, aged 65, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Anna, née Vella, his daughter Mandy and her husband Sean, his son Terence and his wife Denise, his son Julien and his wife Lara, his cherished granddaughters Julia, Emma, Mara and Sofia, his siblings and their spouses, in laws, relatives and friends, especially Albert Fenech, Godwin Azzopardi and Marvin Grech. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 16 at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julians, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the most dedicated staff at CCCU and Cath Lab.

DENMAN. On February 15, ANNETTE JEAN, née Ricardo, widow of Sidney Ellison, aged 96, passed away peacefully at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. May she rest in peace.

GALEA. On February 14, at her residence in Pietà, JOAN FRANCES, née Borg, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raymond (Remo), her only daughter Karen and husband John, her in-laws Tony Galea, widower of Anna, Miriam, widow of Ivan Pace, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, February 17 at 9.30am at Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Micallef. On February 15, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, ANTHONY aged 95, of Rabat, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Guza, daughter Margaret, nieces Maria and Antonia, his sister Teresa, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held today, Thursday, February 16 at St Francis Church Rabat at 3.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On February 14, THERESA, née Falzon, of Valletta, widow of Carmelo, aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her immense loss her children Pauline and her husband Paul Bartolo, Joseph and his wife Beatrice, Marie and her husband Francis Borg, Catherine and her husband John Schembri and Tonio and his wife Doris, her beloved grandchildren Tonio, and Caroline, Anne Marie and Christine, Fabian, David, James and Andrew, and Thomas and Martha-Marie, their spouses and fiancés, her cherished great-grandchildren Kurt and Sarah, Gabriella and Mikael, Isaac and Jacob, and Luke, her brother Toninu Falzon and sister Marija Tabone, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, February 16 at 2pm at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On February 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters and brothers Victoria and Maria, Carmelo and his wife Margaret, Saviour and his wife Maria, Sebastian and his wife Carmen, Therese and her husband John, Sunta and her husband John, Joe and his wife Rose, George and his wife Evelyn, Ġuża, widow of Tony, Carmen, widow of Emanuel, her nephew Archbishop Mgr. Charles J. Scicluna, other nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 17 for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Cash for Cancer would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow is the 10th anniversary of the death of MONICA BORG COSTANZI. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at the chapel of St Joseph Convent, Blata l-Bajda.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – CARMELO. 17 years ago today.

There’s a special kind of feeling

When we think about you, dad

It’s a pleasure to remember

All the happy times we’ve had.

Betty, Maurice, Yvonne.

BONELLO – YVONNE, née Pace. 23 years on, sadly missed, forever in our hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered by her husband Richard, her children Annick, Elaine and Edward and their families.

BORG – INES. In loving memory of an adorable and grateful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the 14th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by her daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, her son Tony and his wife Maria and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of her soul and of her late husband Paul and her late son Peter. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG – ROBERT (Robbie) of Floriana. In treasured memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 34th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with unfading love and gratitude by his son George, Antoinette and family.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of ELSA, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered with love by her daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Merciful Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memories of our dearest, most loving husband and father, PHILIP, today the sixth year since you left us and went to meet the Risen Lord.

If tears could build a stairway

And thoughts a memory lane,

We will walk right up to heaven

And bring you back home again.

So sadly missed, your wife Jacqueline, Dane, Francesca, Julian and Keith.

GOLLCHER – Comm. JAMES G. GOLLCHER. Today being the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered with so much love, pride and gratitude. “Forever in our hearts you’ll stay, until we meet again some day”. His wife Mary, children Karin and Martin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of JAMES, today the third anniversary of his death. Always remembered with affection by his sisters-in-law Edwina, Cecilia and Gladys.

JACCARINI – Fr MARIO JACCARINI, SJ. In sweet and loving memory of a dear brother and uncle on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Please remember him in your prayers.

PORTANIER – RUPERT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Johanna, daughter Rachel and husband Karl, son Michael and his wife Elaine, granddaughters, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear brother RUPERT. Always remembered by his brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Herbert, Marika and Silvana and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA – MATTHEW. In ever loving memory of a dear son, brother and uncle, who went to meet the Risen Lord, 11 years ago today. Rest in peace with the Lord, dear Matt. Mum and Dad, Becky, Matthew, Ellie and Sophia, Natasha, David, Mia and Cara. Mass in his memory will be said on Sunday, February 19 at 12.15pm at St Julian’s parish church.

SALIBA – MATTHEW. Cherished, unfading memories of a beloved grandson and nephew on the 11th anniversary with the Lord. Forever you live in our hearts and thoughts, but still we miss you so very much. Nannu Frans and Gemma, Marianne and Sue.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest CAROLINE today the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – JOE. On the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Christine and Joe, Claire and Pat, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Masses today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.