21st century skills for children

Joseph Woods will take a look at the skills young people will need in the near future.

Joseph Woods, creative director at Creolabs Limited, will be delivering a talk today in Paola on ways to prepare children for a prosperous future.

The aim of the talk is to inform parents about the challenges young students will be facing in the very near future, especially due to the fact that technology brings with it an element of the unknown. Disruptive innovations move at such an incredibly fast rate that it is very difficult to predict which new jobs will be on the horizon in five to seven years’ time. The Internet of Things is considered to be the fourth industrial revolution and is just around the corner.

The talk will also inform parents on the importance of introducing creative thinking and other vital skills to children for them to form a solid basis and be better prepared for the changes that will happen in the very near future.

■ The talk is being delivered today at St Joseph Mater Boni Consilii School in Paola at 6pm. To book, e-mail [email protected]. Creolabs Limited is involved in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products for the education market.