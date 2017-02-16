Yachting company sues for libel
A yachting company has filed libel proceedings against the editor of an online business review over comments which were allegedly intended to tarnish its reputation and that of its chief executive officer.
Yachting Malta Ltd together with Wilfred Buttiġieġ, in his capacity as director and CEO, instituted proceedings against Martin Vella as editor of the Malta Business Review, published by MBR Publications Ltd.
The plaintiffs claimed that the editorial published in the journal's 27th edition uploaded in its digital flip-over version in January 2017, was defamatory in their regard.
Yachting Malta Ltd is a public private partnership launched in April 2015 between the Maltese government and the Royal Malta Yacht Club with premises at the Ta' Xbiex seafront. Its primary aim is to promote Malta as a yacht racing, leisure cruising and superyacht destination.
Lawyer Michael Tanti-Dougall signed the application.
