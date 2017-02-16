Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta speaks to a European Commission spokesman who said that “unlawful” state aid offered to the new power station consortium without prior notification to the European Commission was still in line with EU rules. In another story, it says official figures show the police received 1,272 domestic violence reports in 2016 as the upward trend in reporting such crimes, noted in previous years, continued.

The Malta Independent says that Economy Minister Chris Cardona, who just a few weeks ago filed for precautionary warrants against journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is in favour of a law banishing garnishee orders on journalists.

L-Orizzont says that an increase of 20 jobs a day is being registered.

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil saying that the PN is open to people of different beliefs whose common cause is to clean the government of corruption.