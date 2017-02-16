Press freedom in Malta discussed between MEP and CoE representative

Nationalist MEP Therese Comodini Cachia and Council of Europe Political Strategy director Matja Grunden discussed the issue of precautionary warrants against Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a recent meeting.

The warrants were issued connection with two libel suits filed by Economy Minsiter Cardona and his EU presidency policy officer, Joseph Gerada.

Dr Comodini Cachica and Mr Grunden discussed how the freedoms of expression and the press could be strengthened throughout Europe.

The Council of Europe made an unprecedented move in recent years when it launched a platform that tracks attacks against journalists and violations of the freedom of the press within its 47-member states.