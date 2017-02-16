Advert
Thursday, February 16, 2017, 12:18

Opposition leader testifies in libel proceedings against the Prime Minister

The leader of the Opposition this morning took the witness stand to answer questions in the libel proceedings he instituted against the Prime Minister and Lydia Abela over claims that he had been caught in a serious fraud case involving taxpayers’ money.

The claims came after Dr Busuttil’s driver was investigated on suspicion of misusing the fuel allocation for the Opposition leader’s official car, financed by Parliament.

Dr Busuttil said in court that he had chosen his own driver after he was appointed Opposition leader and had learnt of the fuel irregularities through a document he had been shown by the clerk of the House.

He said his office immediately registered disagreement with the document but he suspended his driver since the case was referred to the police and a police inquiry had been initiated.

The magistrate eventually found his driver to be innocent and he immediately reinstated him, he said pointing out that the fact he had suspended him did not mean that he had agreed with the allegations.

The inquiry, he pointed out, confirmed that there was something wrong with the fuel meter.

In court, Dr Busuttil was accompanied by deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nexia bosses turn down invitation to...

  2. Man, 27, grievously injured in accident

  3. Fine dining or a 'crude affront' to...

  4. Man injured in eight-car crash

  5. Four to face trial in Seabank Hotel...

  6. Lou Bondì earning €22 hourly for consultancy

  7. PN reacts as Delimara power station...

  8. Swans leave after Marsalforn sojourn

  9. Minister Anton Refalo calls for special...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed