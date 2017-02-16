Opposition leader testifies in libel proceedings against the Prime Minister

The leader of the Opposition this morning took the witness stand to answer questions in the libel proceedings he instituted against the Prime Minister and Lydia Abela over claims that he had been caught in a serious fraud case involving taxpayers’ money.

The claims came after Dr Busuttil’s driver was investigated on suspicion of misusing the fuel allocation for the Opposition leader’s official car, financed by Parliament.

Dr Busuttil said in court that he had chosen his own driver after he was appointed Opposition leader and had learnt of the fuel irregularities through a document he had been shown by the clerk of the House.

He said his office immediately registered disagreement with the document but he suspended his driver since the case was referred to the police and a police inquiry had been initiated.

The magistrate eventually found his driver to be innocent and he immediately reinstated him, he said pointing out that the fact he had suspended him did not mean that he had agreed with the allegations.

The inquiry, he pointed out, confirmed that there was something wrong with the fuel meter.

In court, Dr Busuttil was accompanied by deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami.