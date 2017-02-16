Opposition leader to receive speech in which he allegedly libelled Keith Schembri

Keith Schembri

A court today accepted a request by the Opposition leader for him to be provided with the speech in which he had allegedly libelled the chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister Keith Schembri.

Mr Schembri had filed his libel over comments made by Dr Busuttil in relation to his secret company in Panama.

Lawyers Pawlu Lia and Peter Fenech embarked on a heated exchange on procedural issues with Dr Fenech, Dr Busuttil’s lawyer, insisting that Dr Busuttil should be presented with a copy of the speech in which he had supposedly libelled Mr Schembri. He needed this to able to prepare himself to answer the questions put. This, he pointed out, was normal in proceedings.

Dr Lia replied that Dr Busuttil was present as a witness and could answer questions put. He said Dr Busuttil was not credible when he stated that he did not recall the merits of the case and that he needed time to prepare himself.

Dr Fenech objected to this statement since it contained personal references to Dr Busuttil.

The court called on the parties to maintain good behaviour and decorum band ordered that Dr Busuttil is given a copy of the relevant speech.

The case was deferred to April 27.