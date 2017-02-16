New planning parameters proposed for Ħal Mula

New proposed planning parameters for the Ħal Mula area in Żebbuġ have been published by the Planning Authority for public consultation. The latest proposed revisions aim to address the current poor environmental quality residents living in the area experience as a result of the conflicting development patterns.

The proposed planning parameters seek to ‘do away’ with the current mixed use zoning approach and alternatively create more specific character areas. In this respect, future proposed development of an industrial or commercial nature will be considered outside a number of predominantly residential dwelling areas.

The Ħal Mula Area, located just south of Triq L-Imdina, has a total footprint of around 0.18km².

It is characterised by a long history of mixed developments resulting in an interlocking of varying conflicting land uses. The nature of the area has changed substantially from the 1988 industrial land use zoning with a resultant growth in residential and commercial land uses in a number of streets.

This originated mostly from the previous casa bottega type of developments but increased over time with the development of upper floors as additional residential units and premises fronting the main road as commercial units.

While the proposed policy will safeguard a number of predominantly dwelling areas as residential zones, the plan also ensures that a number of other areas will be retained specifically as industrial areas as identified in the original 1988 zoning. This is to ensure the continuity of the industrial function in the area with the incentive to redevelop from industrial to commercial.