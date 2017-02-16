Nationalist MP ignored Din l-Art Ħelwa objections over ODZ plans - PL

Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina ignored objections by Din l-Art Ħelwa over his plans for a villa on an ODZ site and only dropped his application to the Planning Authority when he was found out by the media, the Labour Party said today.

The environment NGO had described the application as 'deceiving'. Mr Bezzina applied to 'restore' derelict WWII structures and the construction of a three bedroom dwelling in an almond grove, in the outskirts of Rabat.

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said at a Labour Party press conference that Mr Bezzina’s application was filed to the Planning Authority on November 4 last year. Two months later Din l-Art Ħelwa filed an objection but Mr Bezzina carried on until his case was revealed on Sunday by KullĦadd newspaper.

Dr Zammit said this case revealed Mr Bezina’s true colours, with Mr Bezzina not having worried about the environment despite having been one of the co-athors of the PN’s environment policy.

“The masks are slipping off,” Dr Zammit Lewis said.

He wondered how anyone could believe what the PN on banning development outside development zones.

Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes criticised Mr Bezzina for having described his project as one restoring an old building when his plans included provisions for a pool, three bedrooms and bathrooms, living/dining area, two-car garage and wine cellar.