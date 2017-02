Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A 41-year-old man from Marsascala was injured this morning in an eight-car crash near the Addolorata Cemetery. His condition is not yet known.

The police said the accident happened at 6.15am in Vjal Santa Lucia. All the cars involved were headed towards Valletta.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were on site to help the man out of the wreckage.

Part of the road is closed to traffic.