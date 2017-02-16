Advert
Thursday, February 16, 2017, 11:55

Italy, UK remain the most popular countries for trips from Malta

Number of trips from Malta up 16.2%

The number of people going abroad from Malta reached 496,767 last year, an increase of 16.2 per cent over 2015, according to the National Office of Statistics

The NSO said that the number reached 137,586 in the last three months of last year, an increase of 22.5 per cent over the same period a year before.

The number of trips to EU countries during this period stood at 123,745, 23.8 per cent more than in the same period in 2015.

Italy and the United Kingdom remained the most popular destinations, with a share of

Italy and the United Kingdom remained the most popular destinations, with a share of 54.1 per cent of total tourist trips.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nexia bosses turn down invitation to...

  2. Man, 27, grievously injured in accident

  3. Fine dining or a 'crude affront' to...

  4. Man injured in eight-car crash

  5. Four to face trial in Seabank Hotel...

  6. Lou Bondì earning €22 hourly for consultancy

  7. PN reacts as Delimara power station...

  8. Swans leave after Marsalforn sojourn

  9. Minister Anton Refalo calls for special...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed