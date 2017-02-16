Italy, UK remain the most popular countries for trips from Malta

The number of people going abroad from Malta reached 496,767 last year, an increase of 16.2 per cent over 2015, according to the National Office of Statistics

The NSO said that the number reached 137,586 in the last three months of last year, an increase of 22.5 per cent over the same period a year before.

The number of trips to EU countries during this period stood at 123,745, 23.8 per cent more than in the same period in 2015.

Italy and the United Kingdom remained the most popular destinations, with a share of 54.1 per cent of total tourist trips.