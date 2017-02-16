Former employee claims discrimination in MIA dismissal proceedings

A customer care official whose 24 years of service at Malta International Airport ended in dismissal, has filed a judicial protest against her former employer claiming discriminatory treatment.

Nathalie Mifsud, 44, claimed irregularities in the process which ultimately led to her dismissal in April 2016.

She explained that following alleged shortcomings in the performance, she was suspended on half-pay in October 2015 together with two colleagues.

During disciplinary proceedings, the MIA produced CCTV footage to prove the alleged wrongdoing. Although the quality of the footage was poor and she could not be identified in it, MIA had still used it against her, Ms Mifsud said.

Although the board had declared that it would 'completely disregard' this evidence, the final decision was reportedly based on 'the supporting proof provided by the CCTV footage.

Ms Mifsud said one of her ex-colleagues, who had also been dismissed, was recently reinstated on half pay and granted the right to appeal the disciplinary board's decision.

This was discriminatory in her regard as she was not given the same opportunity, Ms Mifsud said.

She requested MIA to reconsider her right of appeal or else to assume responsibility for damages she had suffered.

Lawyers Michael Tanti-Dougall and Marie Elise Agius signed the protest.