European Presidency commissions carnival float
The float will present the EU's political reality
The Maltese European Presidency has commissioned a carnival float to "create space for local tradition and local talent".
The float, on the theme of the European Union, is the result of a collaboration between British caricaturist Steve Bell and local company Cicco Carnival. The project was carried out in collaboration with Malta Arts Council.
The float is a commentary on the reality that the EU is currently facing, in connection with recent political developments in Bell's home country.
The two artists intend to present the European Union's political reality, including two perspectives, crossing borders, and merging English satire with Maltese creativity, showing that at the end of the day "we are all in the same boat".
The carnival colours would affirm part of the island’s cultural identity that all Maltese could be proud of, leaving the best possible impression on the other EU states, the government said.
Carnival is between February 24 and 28.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.