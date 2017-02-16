European Presidency commissions carnival float

Photo: MEAIM

The Maltese European Presidency has commissioned a carnival float to "create space for local tradition and local talent".

Photo: MEAIM

The float, on the theme of the European Union, is the result of a collaboration between British caricaturist Steve Bell and local company Cicco Carnival. The project was carried out in collaboration with Malta Arts Council.

The float is a commentary on the reality that the EU is currently facing, in connection with recent political developments in Bell's home country.

The two artists intend to present the European Union's political reality, including two perspectives, crossing borders, and merging English satire with Maltese creativity, showing that at the end of the day "we are all in the same boat".

The carnival colours would affirm part of the island’s cultural identity that all Maltese could be proud of, leaving the best possible impression on the other EU states, the government said.

Carnival is between February 24 and 28.