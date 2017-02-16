Enemalta imposes €10m penalty on Electrogas for power station delays

Enemalta has imposed a €10 million penalty on Electrogas for late delivery of the new power station, minister Konrad Mizzi told parliament this afternoon.

Dr Mizzi was the last speaker from the government side in a six-hour debate on an opposition motion presented some 18 months ago calling for publication of the power station contracts. The contracts were published over the past two days but parts of them were blacked out.

Dr Mizzi spoke on the process leading to the building of the new power station by Electrogas and said the conversion to gas means cleaner power, lower emissions, cheaper electricity and an adequate and diversified supply of power, such that the Marsa power station and the oldest part of Delimara power station would be closed down.

It also meant security of supply, in a deal approved by the European Commission after detailed scrutiny of all the project contracts. The EU approval belied Opposition claims that there was corruption in this project.

Dr Mizzi said there was no illegal state aid in the project, and the price being paid by Enemalta for gas and power was reasonable with a fair return. It compared with prices in Europe.

Dr Mizzi said removal of the floating gas unit from Delimara, as the Opposition was promising, would deny the power stations of adequate generation capacity and thus lead to blackouts.

Going into details of the contracts, Dr Mizzi said they included conditions on guaranteed output from the power stations with a guaranteed price for five years, independently of prices abroad. After five years the prices would be indexed to international price movements. Enemalta would have the right to source its power from the different Delimara power stations and the interconnector.

Once the gas pipeline was in place, Enemalta may opt out from the gas supply contracts.

Dr Mizzi said Electrogas has already paid €30 million in development fees to Enemalta. Electrogas would also pay €10 million in view of the delays in the building of the new power station.

The contracts also included safeguards in case defects should be noted after several years, as had happened at Mater Dei.

Dr Mizzi said half of the former BWSC plant would be operating using gas by the end of the month, after which the other half would be closed and converted. The new power station had also started producing power through the open cycle and was being tested.

In his speech Dr Mizzi also explained how the deal with Shanghai Electric had rescued Enemalta from dire financial straits and cut its debt by half. As a result Enemalta's credit rating had been raised.

The Opposition walked out when Dr Mizzi rose to speak, with Opposition leader Simon Busuttil explaining that the Opposition did not recognise the legitimacy of a minister who had set up a secret company in Panama to deposit funds from commissions.

MARTHESE PORTELLI: WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT HIDING?

Earlier, shadow minister Marthese Portelli said the people were not the wiser after the publication of the contracts. The government should explain why it had blacked out the most important parts of the contracts.

“What does the government want to hide, who is it protecting?” she asked.

The contracts, after all, were negotiated by a minister who had set up a secret company in Panama, she said. This was also the minister who personally intervene in oil procurement from Azerbaijan, costing the country €14.1 million.

The contracts with Shanghai Electric for the former BWSC plant had been negotiated with Shanghai Electric officials, one of whom, Mr Zhang, had reportedly been found to have been involved in bribes.

It was a disgrace that Shanghai Electric was reportedly making a profit of

€41,000 per day or € 75 million in five years.

The people deserved to be told exactly what had been negotiated, Dr Portelli said.

The debate is still in progress.