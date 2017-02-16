55 new recruits welcomed to the AFM

The passing out parade for the new recruits at the AFM headquarters in Luqa yesterday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Armed Forces of Malta welcomed 55 new recruits to its ranks yesterday, with further recruitment set to follow soon.

Speaking yesterday at the passing out parade at the AFM headquarters in Luqa, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said the uniformed services had so far engaged more than 1,000 people under this administration.

Further recruitment, Mr Abela said, would be announced later this year in the AFM, the police, the Civil Protection Department and the Prison Service.

The minister added that the AFM was in the process of comprehensive modernisation, with €500,000 allocated for training this year, some of it for overseas military academies.

Mr Abela told the new recruits the investment would ensure that the latest technology would be assisting them in their duties on land, sea and air.

“Our army is growing in its relevance on an international level,” he said.

“The migration crisis has called for our involvement in joint EU operations, and we will continue to engage in international cooperation. Our soldiers today are not only serving their country at home, but can be called on to provide their service overseas.”