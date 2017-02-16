Advert
Winning start for Malta U-16

Malta made a positive start to the UEFA European Boys Youth Under-16 Development Mini-Tournament after beating Armenia 1-0 in their opening game at the Centenary Stadium.

Captain Shaun Dimech scored the winning goal with a direct free-kick from outside the box after just five minutes.

Silvio Vella’s boys face Andorra in their second encounter at the Centenary Stadium, tomorrow at 3pm.

Malta’s final match is against Gibraltar on Sunday.

