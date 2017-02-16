Turkey will bid to host Euro 2024

Turkey will bid to host the Euro 2024 soccer tournament after three previous unsuccessful attempts, Turkish Football Federation head Yildirim Demiroren said yesterday.

The country previously made bids to stage the finals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

“On this occasion we believe both as a management board and a country that we deserve to get it,” Demiroren said.

Turkey will make its official application on March 2. UEFA will announce all 2024 bidders on March 10 and its decision on the winning bid in September 2018.

The Turkish federation chief highlighted the country’s recent investments in stadiums as an asset to their bid.

Turkey will face competition from Germany, the three-times European champions who last staged the tournament in 1988.