Ten Premier League players handed one-match ban

Ten Premier League players were suspended by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner yesterday.

Leaders Hibernians cannot bank on defender Andrei Agius for their clash against Ħamrun Spartans as the Malta defender received his fourth booking in the 1-0 derby win over Tarxien.

Birkirkara will be without defenders Christian Bubalovic and Joseph Zerafa for their opening third round clash against St Andrew’s after they picked up their fourth booking in the 2-1 defeat to Floriana last weekend. The Saints will be without Felix Udoh who was also handed a one-match ban.

Floriana and Pembroke face each other without Alex Cini and Zoran Levnaic, respectively.

The other players who were handed one-match ban were Gżira’s Tony, Pedrinho, of Mosta, Tarxien’s Matthew Tabone and Sliema’s Riccardo Correa.