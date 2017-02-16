Sporting briefs

Lovren: Defender Dejan Lovren was the one notable absentee from the Liverpool squad which flew out to Spain for a warm weather training camp yesterday. The Croatia international has not played since the 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on January 31, missing matches against Hull and Tottenham after sustaining a knee injury. Lovren has remained on Merseyside to continue his treatment.



Lloyd: World Cup winning US captain Carli Lloyd has joined English Women’s Super League champions Manchester City on a short-term deal. The two times FIFA World Player of the Year, who scored a 13 minute hat-trick against Japan in the 2015 World Cup final in Canada, will be with City until the end of the Spring Series in June.



Banned: Twenty-two players and officials from Laos and Cambodia have been banned for life from football-related activities for their involvement in match-fixing, Asian soccer’s governing body (AFC) said. The individuals were involved in the manipulation of matches involving the representative teams of Laos and the club side Lao Toyota FC, the AFC said. Fifteen of the banned individuals are current or former Laos or Lao Toyota FC players.



West Ham: West Ham manager Slaven Bilic and his assistant Nikola Jurcevic have both been fined £8,000 after admitting Football Association misconduct charges. Bilic and Jurcevic each accepted the standard penalty in relation to incidents during last Saturday’s Premier League fixture against West Brom. The club have confirmed that both will be available to sit on the bench for West Ham’s visit to Watford on February 25.



Ince: Brighton midfielder Rohan Ince is looking forward to “getting his career back on track” after he was cleared by a jury of hitting a bouncer with a Jack Daniel’s bottle. The 24-year-old was found not guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm outside Atik nightclub in Windsor in the early hours of Christmas Day in 2015.



Scottish Premier: Aberdeen vs Motherwell 7-2.