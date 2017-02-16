Football news

Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.

The injury-prone Dutchman has featured regularly since he returned in December from an eight-month spell on the sidelines for a knee problem, making five of his nine appearances so far from the bench.

“No news at the moment. For this kind of question you have to ask my agent. I only focused on my work on the pitch and I work very hard every day,” Afellay said.

“It’s a nice club but for the moment I can say nothing. I am focused on the job on the pitch.”

West Brom must target Euro place – Evans

West Brom cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.

West Brom have consolidated their eighth place in the league with a four-game unbeaten run and, with 13 matches left to play, hope to ambush Everton in seventh for a possible Europa League place.

“Everton are still four points ahead of us, we want to catch Everton, that’s the next aim, you’re always looking above you. West Ham are trying to catch us,” Evans told British media.

Warburton denies he quit Rangers

Mark Warburton denied yesterday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.

“Much has been said over the last few days relating to our departure from Rangers Football Club,” he said in a joint statement with assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.

“At this stage, for legal reasons, it is inappropriate for us to comment in any great detail on our departure from the club.

“However, given that the club has seen fit to make detailed public statements, it is important that we should clarify certain matters and we would like to place on record, that at no stage did we resign from our positions at Rangers.”

Dier refuses to give up on league title

Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday’s loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.

“You never know in the Premier League, obviously Chelsea are doing very well and are in a good position but you can never say never,” Dier told Sky Sports when asked if the third-placed north-London club’s title chase was over.

“We’ve always maintained we’re going to give everything in the competition, so you never know what can happen. It will be a very tough task.”

Moratti in love with City’s Gabriel Jesus

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti says he fell in love with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (picture), saying that he is precisely the kind of player the Nerazzurri need to sign this summer.

The Serie A club are expected to spend big following last summer’s takeover by China’s Suning Group when the next transfer window opens and Moratti suggested City’s winter recruit would be an ideal candidate.

“He made me fall in love with football again,” Moratti told Sky Sport Italia.

“Every now and again you need this new kind of player to reignite your passion and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City is, for me, a player you have got to pursue.

“(Lionel) Messi is outstanding, but it’s difficult to get him. But it’s beautiful when you see a player who you believe has potential by the bucket load – and who knows what great things he will do. For me, Gabriel Jesus is one of these.”

Griezmann happy at Atletico

Antoine Griezmann is enjoying life at Atletico Madrid but will “see what the future brings” as speculation over a move to Manchester United continues.

The 25-year-old is said to be Jose Mourinho’s main priority this summer as United look to bolster a squad that has undergone significant change since the Portuguese’s arrival.

“I feel great at the club and in Madrid,” Griezmann told FIFA.com.

“On a personal level I’m very happy, and in football terms we’re about to move to a new stadium, which is very important.

“We’ll just have to see what the future brings, but for now I’m very happy here and I hope to win trophies with this club.”

Midfielder Diarra leaves Marseille

Marseille have announced the departure of midfielder Lassana Diarra after terminating the remainder of his contract.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2015 on a free transfer from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow but has found opportunities limited this season.

Diarra posted on his official Twitter page: “”Today, I’m leaving Olympique Marseille after one year and a half. Good luck to the end of the championship and see you soon.”