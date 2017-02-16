Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the MSC Katie from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The MSC Teresa from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The MV Maersk Bintan from Port Tangier to Canakkale, the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Tunis and the Julius S from Port Said to Tangier Med (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Genoa from Catania to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata, the Analena from Algiers to Algiers and the Cardiff from Izmir to Valencia (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.