Greek bailout review talks converging
European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said yesterday Greece’s talks with its official lenders on concluding a bailout review made progress but more steps were needed to wrap it up.
Moscovici was in Athens to help close a review of Greek reforms which has dragged on for months.
“There is convergence on certain points so that we can conclude the review and move ahead,” he said. “Some more small steps remain.”
