GM CEO, president in talks at Opel HQ

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra and president Dan Ammann were at Opel’s headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said yesteday.

PSA and GM said they were exploring a potential deepening of strategic initiatives, including a sale of Opel to the French company. German monthly Manager Magazine reported that Barra and Ammann were visiting Opel to brief top management there about the talks with PSA.

Manager Magazine also said Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann was in parallel working on a strategy to turn Opel into a pure electric car brand by 2030.