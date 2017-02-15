Advert
Ryan Brooks, Reuters

Trump campaign had Russia intelligence contacts

US President Donald Trump's campaign aides were in contact with Russian intelligence officers in the run-up to the 2016 election, The New York Times reported, citing four US officials. 

They say US intelligence uncovered them while looking for evidence of Russia hacking into the Democratic National Committee.

The New York Times' sources admit so far there's no evidence the Trump campaign actually colluded with the Russians on the hacking or anything else.

However, officials say the intercepts set off alarm bells, especially in consideration of Trump’s favourable comments about Russian president Vladimir Putin last year. That includes a campaign event where he said he hoped Russian intelligence had stolen Hillary Clinton's e-mails and would publish them.

The New York Times also reported that Paul Manafort, who ran Trump's campaign for some time, was one of the advisers picked up on the calls. He worked as a political consultant in Russia and Ukraine, but has not been charged with any crimes.

Manafort said he never knowingly spoke to Russian intelligence.

The calls are different from the wiretapped talks that led to National Security Adviser Michael Flynn stepping down on Monday.

Trump's office says Flynn misled the White House about his contacts with Russia and asked for his resignation.

The New York Times report came as US lawmakers on both sides call for a wider look, not only at Flynn, but at broader White House ties to Russia

