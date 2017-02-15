Harrison Ford almost crashes light plane into passenger jet
Harrison Ford came within metres of crashing his small aircraft into a passenger jet on Monday, NBC has reported.
The well-known actor, 74, was about to land his single-engine Husky at John Wayne Airport, California. He was instructed to land on runway 20L but mistakenly made for a taxiway, just flying over an American Airlines 737 carrying more than 100 passengers and a six-person crew.
The passenger aircraft departed for Dallas a few minutes later.
NBC said that Ford was heard on air traffic control recordings asking, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.