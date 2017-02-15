Harrison Ford almost crashes light plane into passenger jet

Harrison Ford came within metres of crashing his small aircraft into a passenger jet on Monday, NBC has reported.

The well-known actor, 74, was about to land his single-engine Husky at John Wayne Airport, California. He was instructed to land on runway 20L but mistakenly made for a taxiway, just flying over an American Airlines 737 carrying more than 100 passengers and a six-person crew.

The passenger aircraft departed for Dallas a few minutes later.

NBC said that Ford was heard on air traffic control recordings asking, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”