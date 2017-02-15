Whirlwind Bayern crush Arsenal 5-1

Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.

Thiago Alcantara struck twice and Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and substitute Thomas Mueller were also on target as the Bavarians, struggling for form recently, inflicted Arsenal's first defeat of the season in Europe's premier club competition.

The two sides shared the game in the first half but Bayern were utterly dominant in the second half and it was only the Arsenal goalkeeper who stopped them winning by a bigger margin.

In the first half Alexis Sanchez equalised for the visitors, scoring on the rebound after Manuel Neuer saved his 30th-minute penalty.