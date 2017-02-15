Sports round-up

George Ford moved to Leicester Tigers.

Rugby Union: England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction. Ford, 23, turned professional with Leicester having joined the Tigers aged 16, but left to join Bath in 2013. Bath-born Burns, 26, started out with his hometown club before joining Gloucester’s academy and subsequently turning professional in 2009. He joined Leicester at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Basketball: Denver Nuggets equalled the NBA record for three-pointers as they stunned Western Conference leaders Golden State Warriors. Denver hit 24 threes in their 132-110 victory to level the record set by Houston Rockets in December. Nikola Jokic returned a triple-double (17 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists) while Kevin Durant scored 25 points for the Warriors.

Cricket: Australia batsman Adam Voges has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 37-year-old will lead the Prime Minister’s XI against Sri Lanka in Canberra today, and said yesterday it would be his last match against an international team. “This will be it for me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing this game. I’ve had an amazing couple of years with Australia and I’ve loved every minute of it. I see this as a last opportunity to play against an international team.”

Federation Cup: Great Britain have been drawn to face Romania in the Fed Cup World Group II play-offs. Anne Keothavong’s team will play the tricky away fixture on April 22 and 23 as they bid to reach the competition’s second tier for the first time in almost a quarter of a century. The Romanians boast world number four Simona Halep among their ranks.

Boxing: Britain’s Kell Brook will defend his IBF world welterweight title against American Errol Spence Jr. Terms have been agreed for the fight, which is reportedly set to take place in Brook’s home city of Sheffield on May 20. Brook, 30, has opted to return to welterweight having suffered the first loss of his career in September after stepping up two divisions to face middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

Snooker: Welsh teenager Jackson Page was among the winners in the early round of the Coral Welsh Open. The 15-year-old, a wildcard entry at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, slotted a re-spotted black to beat Jason Weston 4-3. The Ebbw Vale born potter, who is studying for his GCSEs, said on worldsnooker.com: “I had to dig deep. I played a bad shot on one of the reds and at that point I thought it was over as he was in. But when that last black went in, it was just unreal.”