Attard and Scerri maintain winning streak

Norbert Attard and Albert Scerri maintained their winning streak during the third week of the Premier League as Godfrey Abela and David Attard chalked up their first wins in the competition.

In the main match, Norbert Attard and John Agius were up against each other in a clash between two players with a 100 per cent record.

Attard proved superior on the day as he raced to a 4-0 win with Agius counting the cost of his failure to hit double darts in the opening two legs.

Scerri and Ciantar provided an entertaining encounter with three-darts averages of 80.34 for Ciantar and 88.98 for Scerri, which is to date the tournament’s highest.

The first two legs were shared with Ciantar claiming the first on a 126 finish on the bull and Scerri replying on a 121, also on the bull.

Ciantar missed a couple of darts on the doubles in the next three legs which proved crucial as Scerri claimed all three for a third win to keep his record intact.

David Attard claimed his first win of the campaign after overcoming team-mate Vince Busuttil 4-1 in a match which saw neither player hitting top form.

Attard took a 2-0 lead with Busuttil replying with a win in the third leg to reduce the deficit.

But Attard soon made sure of victory with wins in the next two legs to join Busuttil in fourth place on one win and two defeats.

Godfrey Abela also broke his duck when he had the better of Brian Abela 4-1.

Standings

1. A. Scerri, N. Attard (3-0); 3. J. Agius (2-1); 4. G. Abela, V. Busutill, D. Attard, J. Ciantar (1-2); 8. B. Abela (0-3).