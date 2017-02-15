You could be my Unintended

Unintended, a risqué production from Unifaun, comes to a close this weekend. Photo: Christine Joan Muscat-Azzopardi

Maverick theatre company Unifaun Theatre Productions has just held a successful run of an original play which is coming to a close this weekend.

Unintended is an original, no-holds-barred-play which revolves around four characters.

Jamie, who is in love with Lily-Anne, has arrived at her house in preparation to take her to the prom. Lily-Anne, a confident and cocky girl, teases him but then proceeds to reassure him of her interest in him. Meanwhile, Lily-Anne’s parents Martin and Diana arrive and Lily-Anne goes to change.

What follows is Jamie’s, or any prospective boyfriend’s worst nightmare. Taboos are broken and harsh brutality ensues.

“This is a return to form for Unifaun,” comments Adrian Buckle, playwright and artistic director of the company. “We are producing a drama that pushes the envelope and that will create discussion.”

However, he is quick to point out that the racier scenes are not gratuitous and are there to serve the script.

Unintended is directed by Stephen Oliver and features Mikhail Basmadjian, Stephen Mintoff, Mariele Zammit and Joyia Fitch. The production is designed by Romualdo Moretti and Anthony Catania.

Unifaun Theatre Productions has been leading the way in revolutionising local theatre since its inception in 2005. Under the artistic direction of founder Buckle, it has introduced local audiences to such contemporary playwrights as Edward Bond, Philip Ridley, Mark Ravenhill, Anthony Neilson and Sarah Kane. It also played a direct part in the debate for anti-censorship laws of the country and is recognised for its efforts to bring new and exciting theatre to our shores.

■ Unintended hits the boards again for the last four performances, tomorrow through Sunday, at 8pm. It is being staged at St James Cavalier in Valletta as part of the Spazju Kreattiv programme. The production is certified 18+ and the producers advise that the play features nudity and scenes of a sexual nature. For more information or tickets, visit http://kreattivita.org .