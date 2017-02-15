Alfred Vella writes:

Victoria Bartolo nèe Camilleri passed away at the end of January after a life of fulfilment for the benefit of past students of all ages and Mellieħa female youngsters.

A teacher by profession for quite a number of years at Mellieħa primary school, giving her very best with a great sense of duty, she was highly regarded by her superiors and parents alike, and she would have made the ideal school head had the education sector been more open to promotions. She proved to be a very useful member to her staff in many aspects.

Besides her teaching, when the old school premises were without a hall she managed to organise plays on a temporary stage at Christmastime in a spacious room used by the military in the last war. Facilities were inexistent and only through her creativity could a Christmas play be realised.

Her desire was to create that atmosphere which she felt obliged to make the school girls enjoy. She never got discouraged in her initiatives however challenging they might have been.

After school she spent hours at the Catholic Action Movement organising meetings for school leavers. She organised exhibitions for their works and crafts, organised singing lessons and lectures by guest speakers in preparation for their future.

There was enthusiasm among these youngsters who held their leader in great respect. Ms Bartolo prepared groups of girls, members in the movement, to take part in a religious competition on a parish level where there was admiration for the competitors in their preparation.

After getting married, she carried on with her profession at St Dorothy’s as a maths teacher where she proved to be a favourite among the senior students as comments show on Facebook.

Yet, she is not a medal holder in the eyes of Mellieħa though she never lamented the fact. She always felt that she had done what was to be done. What she did she did with care and love without expecting special favours. Her deep faith marked her character.

Our condolences to her sons, Anton and Ivan, and to her sisters, brothers and their families.