Using digital models in archaeology
A talk on the use of digital models in archaeology is taking place tonight in Valletta.
The Roman port of Pozzuoli has been represented in many ways throughout various periods in time – paintings, etchings, narratives. A digital visualisation is another form of representation that can be added to the port’s repertoire of descriptions.
Elizabeth De Gaetano, a freelance archaeological illustrator, will look at some interesting aspects of this as outlined in her PhD thesis, namely Pozzuoli’s geography and archaeology. She will also undertake a critical assessment of some of the digital models, and in particular how they were built using the methodology principles set out by the London Charter: what worked, what did not work and what she wished she had known at the time.
■ The talk is being held today at 6pm at the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, 173, St Christopher Street, Valletta. It is part of the Archaeology Society Malta lecture series and is sponsored by APS Bank.
