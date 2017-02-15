Poetry on Film – seminar and screenings

Poetry translated into film is the subject of a seminar and of screenings being held this Saturday. Photo: Gilbert Calleja and Matthew Attard

Registration is now open for an information seminar taking place this Saturday on the Poetry on Film project.

The project itself sees poems by Maltese poets translated into poetry films to be premiered at the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival.

The seminar will introduce prospective directors and film-makers to the poems by Maria Grech Ganado and Victor Fenech. Adrian Grima will talk about the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival and poetry films.

Together with Kit Azzopardi, Grima will also perform a reading of the poems and then host a discussion.

Screenings of poetry films will also be taking place at 7pm and are open to the public.

Following the seminar, a call for proposals will be published for two poetry films of four to eight minutes in length to be produced and shown at the next edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival, being held from August 24 to 26 at Fort St Elmo. A grant of €3,000 is being offered by the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Inizjamed for the making of each film.

Applicants are to choose one of the proposed poems, chosen by Immanuel Mifsud as literary consultant for the Poetry on Film project. A selection process will follow, with the deadline for the final proposal being March 13. The two selected proposals, each one focusing on a poem, will need to be translated into film by the end of July. Participants who have produced films for the Poetry in Film project in the past may also submit proposals. The choice of applicants is at the discretion of the jury.

■ The information seminar is being held this Saturday at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema from 3pm to 7pm. Participation is free and applications close on Friday. The project is organised by the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Inizjamed. For more information, write to [email protected].