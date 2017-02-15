Marking Pirandello’s 150th anniversary

A cultural evening celebrating 150 years since the birth of Pirandello is taking place tomorrow.

An evening of theatre, cinema and music is taking place tomorrow in Valletta to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Italian dramatist and writer Luigi Pirandello.

The programme includes the premiere of the short film in English Pirandello e Malta (Pirandello and Malta), a talk titled Pirandello: Verità, Identità Relative e Ragione degli altri (Pirandello: Truth, Relative Identity and the Reason of others), a presentation on Pirandello e il Cinema (Pirandello and Cinema) during which films based on Pirandello’s works will be screened, a performance of Pirandello’s works by a professional actor and a performance of Pirandellian songs, accompanied by Sicilian music.

■ The event is taking place tomorrow at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta at 6.30pm. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The evening is being hosted by the Italian Cultural Institute in collaboration with the Centro Nazionale di Studi Pirandelliani and the Pirandello Stable Festival of Agrigento, under the patronage of the president of the Assemblea Regionale Siciliana. For more information, visit www.iicvalletta.esteri.it.