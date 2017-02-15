Eman Bonnici writes:

The Burials Administration Unit at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery bids farewell to fellow colleague and friend, Lawrence Agius, of Birkirkara. He passed away at 60 years of age on February 9.

A former associate of the Society of Christian Doctrine, Agius was a longstanding member of the civil service, previously serving at the meteorological office at Luqa Airport and St Luke’s Hospital, prior to his relocation at Addolorata Cemetery these past eight years.

Many surely are the readers who would recall his assiduous assistance to members of the public in search of their ancestors’ final resting place and other genealogical information.

A deeply religious man, who accepted with fortitude the reality of his life marred by illnesses for the past two decades, his presence will be missed. Funeral Mass, presided by Canon Charles Gauci and concelebrated by Canon Joseph Micallef, was held at St Helena’s basilica in Birkirkara on February 11, followed by interment inside the same cemetery that for the past years had seen his almost daily presence and his assistance at the office on site.

While we hope he is now at rest, his company will be surely missed and in its absence, appreciated even more by all those who sought his collaboration in their quests. Rest in peace, Wenz.