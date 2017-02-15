Gallery talk at Palazzo Falson

Curator Francesca Balzan will be leading a gallery talk around the exhibition of snuff boxes currently ongoing at Palazzo Falson in Mdina.

The latest exhibition at Palazzo Falson focuses on snuff boxes, bringing together over 200 exemplars and related artefacts.

Curator Francesca Balzan will be leading a gallery talk around the exhibition on Friday. Held within the exhibition space, the talk lasts around 45 minutes and is a walk-around of the exhibits during which Balzan will highlight the history of snuff-taking while pointing out exquisite examples of snuff boxes, detailing their history and the artistry that went into making them.

The boxes on show have been sourced from museums, ecclesiastical sites and never-seen-before private collections. The exhibition itself charts the history of the snuff box from the most stunning examples to the variety of boxes that were created to hold the once precious powder, snuff.

■ The talk is being held on Friday at 3pm at Palazzo Falson in Mdina. There is no need to book and it is free of charge. The exhibition is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm until February 26. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge. For more information, visit www.palazzofalson.com.