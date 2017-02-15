Announcements

BILOCCA. On February 13, ANTHONY PAUL passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 104, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Celebrating his long life are his son Anthony and his wife Myriam and his two daughters Julie and her husband Alfred Bajada and Freda and her husband Robert Ebejer, his eight grandchildren Finian, Efrem, Niki, and Ives and their wives Julie, Katya, Cristina and Chiara, Roderick and his wife Sharon, Konrad and Ingrid, Mariella and Helena and their husbands Fatih Erdogan and Jesmond Manicaro, together with his 16 great-grandchildren, his sister Lucia, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, including the Carmelite Community. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, February 17 for Fgura parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family express gratitude to the staff of CareMalta at the Żejtun residence for their dedication and care.

BLACKMAN. On February 13, at St Vincent de Paul residence, FRANCIS XAVIER of Fgura, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, joining his beloved wife Agnese and his daughter Grace Debono. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his son Anthony and his wife Doris, his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Denis Micallef, his grandchildren Ivan-Mark Debono and his wife Sandra, Lara and her husband Iamon Sammut, Alan Micallef and his wife Luisa, Ilona and her husband Carl James Debono, Jeanne Michèle and her husband Adrian Cordina, and Nicole, his great-grandchildren Cedric, Liam, Nicola, Emily, Matthias, Juan, Sabine, James and Andrew, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Thursday, February 16 for Fgura parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA. On February 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JULIEN, aged 65, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Anna, née Vella, his daughter Mandy and her husband Sean, his son Terence and his wife Denise, his son Julien and his wife Lara, his cherished granddaughters Julia, Emma, Mara and Sofia, his siblings and their spouses, in laws, relatives and friends, especially Albert Fenech, Godwin Azzopardi and Marvin Grech. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 16 at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julians, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the most dedicated staff at CCCU and Cath Lab.

SCICLUNA. On February 13, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ANTHONY PAUL of Msida, widower of Joan Antida, née Gravina, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Victoria, his brothers and sisters, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Thursday, February 16 at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

CARUANA COLOMBO – GIORGINA. In treasured memory of our beloved mother who died on February 15, 1991. Victor and Liana.

D’AMBROGIO – MARIA DOLORES. Treasured memories of a dear mother on the second anniversary of her passing away. Devotedly remembered by her daughter Ilenia, sister Josephine and niece Gina. Tomorrow’s 8.30am Mass at Fgura parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. May she be granted eternal rest.

DELIA. In loving memory of our dearest husband, father, grand­father and great-grandfather WALTER, on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marianne, children Suzette, Peter and Nicola and their families. May he rest in peace. Mass will be said for the repose of his soul on Saturday, February 18, at 6.30pm at the chapel of Casa Leone XIII in Balluta, St Julian’s.

DELIA – Dr WALTER DELIA. Cherished and unfading memories of Walter on the fourth anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his sisters, in-laws and their families.

GATT – JOSEPH GATT, LP. In loving memory of Joe on the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Friday, February 17 at 6.30pm at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of Judge Dr AGOSTINO GAUCI MAISTRE, today being the 32nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PRECA. In loving memory of our beloved mother CARMELINA, today the 38th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Doris-Lilian, Tony and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – PETER J. In loving memory of a dear husband on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Carmen.

TORTELL – JOSEPHINE MARTHA, née Bianco, March 6, 1943-February 14, 2012. Many happy and everlasting memories of a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much missed by Philip, Stephanie, John and Hugh, her sister Gemma, her brother Martin, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace, Jo.

Mdina colloquium

The Friends of the Cathedral Museum, Mdina, are holding a colloquium on Friday, February 17 at 7pm at the Cathedral Museum, during which Lino Bugeja’s last publication A Maltese Odyssey will be discussed and reviewed.

The book reproduces a series of articles which appeared in the Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta dealing with Mr Bugeja’s four main interests – Vittoriosa, the Cathedral Museum, the environment and the Ramblers’ Association, and sport.

The speakers will be President Emeritus Ugo Mifsud Bonnici, former Cathedral Museum curator Mgr John Azzopardi, Rambers Association president Alex Vella and Fr Hilary Tagliaferro. The moderator will be Graham Fairclough.