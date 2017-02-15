An expression of hope

In a Parliamentary speech I made on January 17, I spoke about the role of the Catholic Church in Maltese society. My speech was very clear, in that I was merely reflecting on the benefits of a Church that seeks mediation and avoids entering the political fray. I enunciated clearly that my speech was in no way intended as an attack on the Church or an attempt at dictating what the Church should and should not do.

These attempts, however, might have been lost in translation, as a subsequent report by this newspaper ran the heading: ‘Keep out of politics’ Labour MP warns Church. The imperative implies an order, while a warning implies a threat; both of which were not part of the message I intended to impart.

This might have been amply clear to those who listened to the speech in Parliament, but those who did not might have received a different message. For the benefit of the latter, I am expressing once again my thoughts on the matter.

I felt the need to raise this discussion because as of late people no longer seem sure what the Church in Malta stands for and what role it will fulfil in our society. This question is particularly pertinent given our country’s history. There was a time when the Catholic Church got involved directly in politics, bringing about a lot of suffering for individuals and the division of entire families. After this period the majority seemed to be in agreement that the Church functions best if it occupies the role of a spiritual guide without entering the political fray.

This has nothing to do with the fundamental freedom of opinion or expression which pertains to all and sundry. It is a question of role.

The Church became once more a haven where people could put their differences aside and come together under one roof. It assumed once more the role of a mediator, and was again an important force of unity for the Maltese. However this role can no longer be fulfilled when the Church is perceived as taking a political side over another, with direct comments over current political debates.

It is unjust if representatives of the Church look down on other people and in a judgemental tone give their personal opinion on matters unrelated to spirituality

Even though our society has matured, people are still passionate about politics, and the smallest disagreements between political parties can trigger hot-headed arguments and even a sense of animosity. It is no wonder then, that when the Church enters this fray, it can no longer act as a mediator.

One understands the Church holding a stance over matters which need political decisions but which are nevertheless related to its teachings. The Catholic faith is clear on universal issues such as divorce, gay marriage or abortion. It is however incongruent to think of the Church trying to teach on issues that are strictly local, such as the lights on the façade of a public building, or commenting on corruption allegations while they are still being investigated.

It is pertinent to remember that, unlike any other entity with whom one can rebut and disagree, with the Church there is no such luxury if you are a practising Christian.

For this reason I believe it to be unjust if representatives of the Church look down on other people and in a judgemental tone give their personal opinion on matters unrelated to spirituality. It is especially unjust if they use their position as representatives of the Church to push a political agenda.

With the passing of time the Catholic Church is losing its followers as religious fervour wanes, while migration has led to an increase in other religions such as Islam. This presents a scenario where, in a few years, Catholicism might no longer be the only dominant religion. This might possibly have led to an attempt by Church leaders to become more relevant in today’s society, by choosing to step out of the Curia, as it were, and make their voice heard in an arena that still grips the people’s interest.

However, in a world where violence is at an all-time high and hate seems to be thriving, the Catholic Church can still be very much relevant if it takes the opportunity to act as a meditator and a force of unity between the different political and cultural groups that make up our society today.

History provides ample proof that the Church was essential in uniting the Maltese and Gozitan people when the need was most dire. The Catholic faith also gave hope to our ancestors in the darkest of times, and this is not something we should take lightly. This is why I hope that the Church can continue to act in this capacity for the benefit of our society.

Etienne Grech is Labour Party MP.