Trump Typo

A poster of President Donald Trump that included a misspelling in a quote has been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress.

The poster includes Mr Trump's quote: "No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach." The phrase should read "too great".

Twitter users quickly spotted the error and the item was removed, although an archived version is accessible through the internet archive website.

It is the latest in a series of typos from the new administration. The education department misspelled the name of civil rights activist WEB DuBois on Twitter and mistyped again when apologising for the error.

