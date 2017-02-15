Second hand car sales hit record in the UK

Sales of second-hand cars in the UK reached a record high last year.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 8.2 million used cars were sold in 2016, up 7.3% on the previous year.

The industry body claimed there is "no reason" why demand should drop off in 2017 as long as the "economic conditions remain stable".

Petrol cars were the most popular with more than 4.6 million traded, up 4.7%, although their market share fell by 1.5%.

The shift in new car sales to diesel over the past decade was reflected with demand for second-hand diesel cars up 11.1%.

Used alternatively-fuelled vehicle sales rose 32.5%.

The Ford Fiesta was the biggest selling model overall, followed by the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Corsa.

Figures released in January show that new car sales also reached an all-time high last year at 2.69 million.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "On the back of a record 2016 for UK new car registrations, it's further good news that our used car market is in such good health.

"Strong demand is testament to the quality, reliability and appeal of cars on sale today, with used buyers enjoying more choice, more low emission, safety and connected technology than ever.

"Providing economic conditions remain stable and interest rates low, there's no reason why we shouldn't see growth in this sector continue in 2017."