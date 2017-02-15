Worrying relationship messages contributing to domestic violence

The One Billion Rising flash mob. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Young people continue to receive “worrying” messages about relationships which could contribute to normalising domestic violence, workers in the field have said.

“When we hold workshops at school we see that among young girls and boys, they still think that jealousy is a sign of love,” said Elaine Compagno from the St Jean Antide Foundation, which also operates a support group for victims of domestic violence.

“When young girls feel that what they should aspire to is to be desired by someone else, it makes you think about the messages they’re receiving about relationships and about their own self-worth,” she said, noting that many popular films still romanticised unhealthy or controlling relationships.

Speaking to the Times of Malta during an event marking One Billion Rising, a global movement to end rape and violence against women, Ms Compagno said that greater education was needed to ensure young people in dangerous relationships were aware of the support services available to them.

We need to teach children how to recognise the signs of bad relationships

She also called for young people to involve themselves further in advocacy and activism, helping to raise awareness among their own peers and push for change.

The One Billion Rising event held at the University of Malta yesterday featured a flash mob and awareness campaign by student organisations, as well as a debate featuring experts and activists in the field and focusing on domestic violence in young relationships.

“Violence and abusive relationships can happen at any age,” said Aleksander Dimitrijevic from Men against Violence.

“Understanding what good and bad relationships are like at a young age is very important. We need to teach children how to recognise the signs of bad relationships and the sort of behaviour that can worsen.

“Violence never happens in isolation; it’s a process that begins with little things.”

Mr Dimitrijevic said that while violence against women was usually considered a women’s issue, men could be an important part of the solution.

“Men can play their part raising awareness, as well as re-examining our own behaviour and how we treat women,” he said. “Our wish is to engage more men and boys in doing their bit in preventing violence against women.”