Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says a two-year wait for the publication of the new power station contracts turned out to be an anti-climax, as crucial questions on the Electrogas plant remained unanswered, with the government citing “commercial sensitivity”. In another story, it says journalists may no longer be slapped with the precautionary freezing of their assets in libel cases, as the government was proposing to drop the issue of garnishee orders in a revamped law that repeals the Press Act.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the publication of the power station contracts pointing out they are heavily redacted leaving important questions unanswered.

MaltaToday says it has seen emails in which Wild Birds Regulation Unit head Sergei Golovkin admits the government and the Attorney General have diverging views on the defence of finch trapping derogation.

The Malta Independent leads with the release of the nine Malian migrants from the army barracks in Safi yesterday saying they have been left without accommodation.

L-Orizzont says the police have arrested two people suspected to have been with Sylvester Farrugia when the alleged attempt to burn the facade of Deniro Magri's home took place.