Large white birds presumed to be Marsalforn's swans seen close to San Blas

Kevin Dimech with the swans in Marsalforn.

A flock of large white birds presumed to be the 12 mute swans that had stayed in Marsalforn valley since January 1 appeared briefly in San Blas today, before continuing on their way.

Their departure yesterday was observed by members of the Facebook group Birds in the Maltese Islands after 7am. The volunteers had been monitoring the swans since their arrival.

Posting on the same group today, member Kevin Dimech, the hunter who was feeding the swans in Marsalforn, said he had been informed they were now in San Blas.

Ornithologist Natalino Fenech said that over the past few days the swans were seen taking wing regularly and returning to the same spot shortly afterwards. Over the past few days, however, they were taking longer to return, which was a clear indication they were preparing to leave.

READ: Nine swans leave Marsalforn valley... and then promptly return

The swans had been feeding on grass found in the water and food provided by both hunters and BirdLife volunteers.

"This was the first time in ornithological history that swans came, stayed so long and left unharmed. It was another example of the changes that have taken place over the past few years. The shooting of such birds is now the sporadic exception, whereas before it was the norm," Dr Fenech said.