PN promises lower power tariffs to sports and social clubs

A future Nationalist government will offer lower water and electricity tariffs to sports, social and cultural clubs as part of its efforts to promote voluntary work, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said today.

He made the commitment when he visited the offices of the Malta Football Association, where he was greeted by, among others, MFA president Norman Darmanin Demajo.

Dr Busuttil observed that sports clubs were currently charged commercial rates for water and electricity.

He said a PN government would also help the clubs realise the commercial potential of their properties, thus boosting their revenue.

Dr Busuttil praised Mr Darmanin Demajo and the MFA for their efforts to stamp out corruption in football.