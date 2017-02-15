Planners launch new online mapping system

The new geographic information system.

Keeping track of planning applications, enforcement orders and scheduled buildings has been made easier, thanks to the launch of a new online mapping system by the Planning Authority.

The PA said the new online geographic information system (GIS) would allow the public to access data in a faster and a more user-friendly web-based interface, helping to identify issues of primary importance to them.

The new GeoPortal system replaces the current Mapserver and is the fruit of an agreement with the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), allowing for maps and geographic data from various applications to be integrated and shared through one online platform.

The PA said the new system would make it easier to provide all information about planning applications, permits, scheduled properties and other data to the public.

It will also allow for different data sets to be selected and combined on a single map, including planning and base data and other relevant analysis generated by the authority.

Planning complaints can also be geo-coded, making it easier for the PA to address and investigate cases, and to provide better customer care. “The new system guarantees greater accessibility to information using different or specific data sections, a higher level of transparency and performance and a more flexible user interface which will include mobile adaptability,” the PA said.

A number of training sessions for various stakeholders to use the new geoportal have been held in recent weeks, and the PA has set up a dedicated support line, 2290 1196, and e-mail, [email protected], for any users who encounter difficulties or need assistance with the new system.