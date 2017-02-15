Parliament remembers Joe Grima as free thinker and strong communicator

Parliament this evening expressed its condolences to the family of former Labour Minister of Industry and Tourism Joe Grima, who passed away on February 3, one day short of his 81st birthday.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Mr Grima would be remembered most for being a good communicator in politics and broadcasting.

Mr Grima would be remembered for his hard work and fierce speeches as a politician as well as for having shaped the broadcasting landscape in the 1970s when he was CEO of the Broadcasting Authority.

He was a free thinker who never shirked from expressing his views and opinions and was one of a few people who was active in broadcasting across the spectrum of political broadcasting.

As tourism minister he assumed the mantle of salesman and was among the first to realise the potential of Berlusconi TV stations to promote Malta. Malta was, as a result, among the first institutional sponsors of those stations.

Dr Muscat recalled how four years ago he appointed Mr Grima as envoy to the World Tourism Organisation, a role which Mr Grima took very seriously. But this adventure ended prematurely because Mr Grima could not hold back from expressing his controversial opinions.

He had disagreed with some of his comments, Dr Muscat said, but one always knew where he stood with him.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Mario de Marco, expressed condolences on behalf of the PN parliamentary group and praised Mr Grima for holding his views, independently of what his party's position was.

For example, while holding dear his views on social democracy, Mr Grima had backed Malta's campaign to join the European Union.

Joe Grima never tired of thinking. - Speaker Anġlu Farrugia

Later he was among the first to set up a private radio station after the PN government introduced pluralism in broadcasting. He suffered for freedom of expression as his station was burnt down.

Dr de Marco also praised Mr Grima for seeking to expand Malta's tourism markets and for his engaging discussion programmes, notably Opinjonisti on Net TV.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said Mr Grima was an MP for 16 years and such was his contribution that before appointing him minister, Prime Minister Dom Mintoff had also appointed him as his personal envoy on a number of missions abroad.

Mr Grima was a man with clear ideas who never tired of thinking, Dr Farrugia said.