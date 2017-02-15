More than 1,000 recruited in the services under present government

The uniformed services have so far under this government engaged more than 1,000 persons, and further recruitment will be made shortly, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said today.

He was speaking at he passing out parade of the latest 55 recruits in the Armed Forces of Malta.

He said further recruitment will be announced later this year in the AFM, the police, the Civil Protection Department and the Prison Service.

Mr Abela said the AFM was being modernised and €500,000 have been allocated for training this year, some of it in overseas military academies.