Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 19:12

EP's Panama Papers inquiry to question Manfred Galdes

Manfred Galdes

Manfred Galdes

Manfred Galdes, former director of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, has been invited to give evidence before the European Parliament’s committee of inquiry into money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion (PANA) on Monday.

Dr Galdes controversially stepped down at the height of the Panama Papers scandal.

The committee agreed to invite him to give evidence at the request of Nationalist MEP David Casa.

“I’m satisfied that my proposal was accepted as it would have been unacceptable not including him in our programme. I really hope that Dr Galdes accepts the invitation contrary to what Minister Konrad Mizzi and Chief of Staff Keith Schembri have done until now," Mr Casa said.  

