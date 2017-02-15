Documents on operation of former BWSC plant published, with blanked out clauses

A section of the defintions clause which was blacked out.

The government has published the agreements made in 2014 with D3 Power Generation Ltd, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, for the sale of the former BWSC power station and its conversion to use gas.

The documents can be seen here.

They consists of the Electricity Connection agreement, the Fuel Supply agreement, the Operation, Maintenance and Management agreement, the Power Purchase Agreement, Site Services Agreement and Subscription Agreement.

Some parts, ranging from definitions to power purchase rates, have been blanketed out by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The OPM yesterday published contracts with Electrogas for the building of the new power station.

Documents on bank guarantees for the projects are due to be published with a few hours.

Parliament will debate the contracts tomorrow morning.

